A senior Nigerian politician and his wife have been jailed by a London court – for conspiring to traffic a young man to the UK to harvest his kidney.

In the first case of its kind, former senator Ike Ekweremadu and his wife Beatrice were found guilty of bringing over a 21 year old market trader from Lagos so that they could use his kidney for their sick daughter.

Dr Obinna Obeta, described as the “medical middleman” was also jailed for ten years.