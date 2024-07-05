Nigel Farage says he has ‘five-year plan’ for Reform UK

Eighth time lucky – Nigel Farage will soon take a seat on the Commons benches. His party Reform UK, has won 5 seats, and ended up as the third largest party in the UK by vote share. It comes after a campaign marred by controversy, in which he disowned a number of candidates over offensive remarks.

Channel 4 News carried out an undercover investigation in Mr Farage’s seat of Clacton, which exposed a canvasser using racist and Islamophobic language. Our journalism, which we stand by, was attacked by Reform UK in response.

We hadn’t spoken to Nigel Farage since the night that story broke – until his press conference today.