Nigel Farage refuses to directly apologise to Rishi Sunak over racist comments by Reform activists

Nigel Farage claims it was all a set up – after this programme exposed racist and homophobic language among Reform party campaigners, filmed secretly by an undercover reporter. But the Reform leader did say that those who had been “vulgar, drunken and wrong” had been drummed out of the party.

Rishi Sunak – who deliberately repeated the P-word slur used against him, said it was too important not to call out the language “clearly, for what it is”.

And a warning there is some highly offensive and racist language in this report – including the word repeated by the Prime Minister.