Nicola Sturgeon requests second independence referendum

In Edinburgh, the Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has been claiming a very different democratic mandate – as she set out her case for another independence vote, declaring it was ‘inevitable’ that a new referendum would be held.

In Edinburgh, the Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has been claiming a very different democratic mandate – as she set out her case for another independence vote, declaring it was ‘inevitable’ that a new referendum would be held.

Boris Johnson has repeatedly rejected the idea – but Ms Sturgeon said that no one could stand in the way of the Scottish peoples’ right to decide their own future. Our Scotland correspondent Ciaran Jenkins is in Perthshire.