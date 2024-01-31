Channel 4 News Menu
31 Jan 2024

Nicola Sturgeon regrets not locking down Scotland earlier and defends her record to UK Covid Inquiry

Scotland Correspondent

Nicola Sturgeon has said that regrets over some of the decisions she took during the pandemic will be with her as long as she lives – as she defended her government’s record to the UK Covid inquiry.

She admitted there was a “large part” of her who wished she hadn’t been Scotland’s First Minister during the pandemic – but said it was up to others to judge how well she’d done.

Most of today’s questions focused on the Scottish government’s strategy and decision making – including the use of Whatsapp messages.