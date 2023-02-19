NI Protocol: ‘great mistake’ to scrap bill, says Johnson

Boris Johnson has threatened Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s attempts to overhaul Northern Ireland’s post-Brexit trading rules, warning it would be a ‘great mistake’ to scrap the Northern Ireland Protocol bill.

The legislation, which Mr Johnson himself introduced, gives Ministers the power to rip up or ignore parts of the protocol.

Rishi Sunak has spent the past few days trying to reach a deal with politicians in Stormont and Brussels over what a revised agreement might look like – but can he sell it to his own party?