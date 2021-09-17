NHS trust wins puberty blockers appeal

Children aged under 16 with gender dysphoria should be able to take puberty-blocking drugs, even without their parents’ consent, according to a new ruling by the court of appeal.

Judges overturned an earlier decision which cast doubt on children’s capacity to consent to the treatment or understand the long-term consequences.

The appeal was brought by the Tavistock Trust, which runs the only children’s gender identity clinic in the UK. They welcomed today’s ruling, saying it was a matter for doctors, not judges to decide.