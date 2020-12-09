NHS told not to give vaccine to people with history of ‘significant’ allergic reactions

Two NHS workers have developed an allergic reaction to the coronavirus vaccine which was rolled out across the UK yesterday.

The regulator has now issued a warning that those with severe allergies should not get it – a move NHS England’s medical director said was common with new vaccines.

More than 1,800 people were given the vaccine by the end of the day yesterday, in Wales and Northern Ireland.Figures are not yet available for the rest of the country.

There were 16, 578 new cases of coronavirus reported in the last 24 hours. And 533 people have died, bringing the total number of people who have died from Covid-19 is now 62,566.