NHS suggests BAME health workers should be ‘risk assessed’ over coronavirus

The forecast for the next 5 days
Catch up on TV bulletins
Get news by email, daily or weekly
Guidance from NHS England suggests that health workers from black, Asian and minority ethnic backgrounds should be “risk-assessed” over concerns they could be at greater risk from coronavirus.
Guidance from NHS England suggests that health workers from black, Asian and minority ethnic backgrounds should be “risk-assessed” over concerns they could be at greater risk from coronavirus.
UK-wide data suggests workers from minority backgrounds are “disproportionately affected by Covid-19”.