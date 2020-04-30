Channel 4 News
30 Apr 2020

NHS suggests BAME health workers should be ‘risk assessed’ over coronavirus

Home Affairs Correspondent

Guidance from NHS England suggests that health workers from black, Asian and minority ethnic backgrounds should be “risk-assessed” over concerns they could be at greater risk from coronavirus. 

UK-wide data suggests workers from minority backgrounds are “disproportionately affected by Covid-19”.