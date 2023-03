Just over three weeks ago the Department of Health was saying that any pay award above three and a half per cent was unaffordable.

Now they’ve offered staff in England five per cent next year, and a one-off payment of more than £1,600 to top up last year’s pay award.

But with no detail on where the extra money will come from, one think tank predicted the NHS could need a further Treasury bailout – even before the ink on the chancellor’s spending plans was dry.