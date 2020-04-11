NHS staff risking lives due to PPE shortage, says British Medical Association

Health care workers are risking their lives because they still don’t have the right protective gear, the British Medical Association has warned.

The government is facing growing criticism for urging health workers not to over-use protective equipment, calling it a “precious resource”.

The Health Secretary, Matt Hancock, yesterday launched a strategy to distribute PPE more effectively – and promised that the deaths of 19 NHS workers with the virus will be investigated. And the Home Secretary told us she was sorry if people felt there had been failings.