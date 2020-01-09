NHS publishes worst figures ever despite mild winter

The forecast for the next 5 days
Despite a relatively mild winter the NHS in England has just published its worst figures ever, with one in five A&E patients waiting over four hours.
The President of the Royal College of Emergency Medicine said the NHS is struggling to escape a “spiral of decline”.
Our health and social care correspondent Victoria Macdonald spent the day at Royal Surrey County Hospital where doctors say there are more sicker patients than ever.