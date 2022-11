Nurses will take their biggest ever strike action over two days next month – with walkouts planned across England, Wales and Northern Ireland on the 15th and 20th of December.

The Royal College of Nursing said the Government had turned down its request for formal, detailed negotiations – as ministers insisted a pay rise of 19 per cent was unaffordable.

The RCN says emergency care won’t be affected, but it’s likely to cause significant disruption to routine services.