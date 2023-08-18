Skip to main news content
7m
18 Aug 2023
‘NHS needs to consider its response to heinous crimes’: Labour MP on Lucy Letby murders
Krishnan Guru-Murthy
Presenter
We spoke to the City of Chester MP, Samantha Dixon.
