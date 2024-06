Cathy Newman: New figures from NHS England show those lists are up for the first time in seven months. The number of people waiting for treatments rose to 6.3 million by the end of April – many are on multiple waiting lists.

More than 5,000 of them have been waiting more than 18 months, also up on the previous month, and the number waiting longer than four hours to be seen in A&E also rose – to almost 139,000.