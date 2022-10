The economic chaos and rising prices are being felt in the health sector too, where inflation is hitting medicine manufacturers.

Higher raw material, production and import costs are causing an unprecedented shortage of drugs and leading to soaring prices.

The cost of medicine is one of the biggest outlays for the NHS, and a drugs research team has told Channel 4 News they estimate price rises cost NHS England an extra £136 million over the last year.

Pharmacists say it’s not sustainable.