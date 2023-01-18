NHS crisis: has the public lost confidence in the emergency services?

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said it was terrifying that people could ring 999 and not be confident they would get the healthcare they need from the NHS.

He was talking about ambulance strikes but an exclusive poll by YouGov for Channel 4 News suggests that’s how people feel every day.

In our survey, 60% of people said they were not confident they’d get the treatment they need if they ring 999.

But the public weren’t sure politicians have the answer.

When asked who could put it right 14% said the Conservatives, 34% said Labour and 38% said neither.

With nurses on strike today and tomorrow, one of the unions representing Paramedics announced four more strike dates.