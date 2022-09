In her first speech as PM, Liz Truss declared the NHS to be her third priority – pledging to bring down doctors waiting times, although offering no detail on how she’d go about it.

The scale of the task is huge.

The past year has seen ambulances queueing for hours outside hospitals, waiting lists ticking towards seven million people, and demoralised staff leaving en masse.

We have been looking at the problems the health service is facing in Cornwall.