After months of delays, the new NHS Covid-19 app has been launched in England and Wales.

Originally hailed as the key to keeping infection levels down, it is now just being described as the “cherry on the cake” of the NHS Test and Trace system.

Latest figures from England’s Test and Trace show that only 28 per cent of results from drive-in and walk-in tests are being returned within in 24 hours and home testing kits are taking an average of 75 hours.