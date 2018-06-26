NHS at 70: Inside A&E

The NHS marks its 70th anniversary next week. The people who were babies at the time of its formation can look forward to longer life expectancy than their parents.

But living longer brings its own set of complex medical challenges. We asked the A&E doctor Saleyha Ahsan to make a series of films about the work of her emergency department at Ysbyty Gwynedd in Bangor.

There, of the 4,000 A&E patients in April, around a quarter were 65 or over, placing further strain on a health board that’s tens of millions of pounds in deficit.