NextLeaderofScotland debate: Scotland’s 5 main party leaders

The leaders of the five main parties in Scotland debate ahead of next week’s crucial election.

It is a vote in which Scotland decides not just whether to stick with fourteen years of SNP government, and its handling of covid and public services – but whether to give it the mandate for a new independence referendum. To set a course for the end of the Union – or at least a confrontation with Boris Johnson who says he will refuse it.

Of those here tonight for the #NextLeaderOfScotland debate: Nicola Sturgeon is not alone wanting independence – the Greens support it too. But the Conservatives and Labour – currently fighting it out for second place in the polls, and the Lib Dems are all against another referendum and are pro-Union.