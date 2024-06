Each week in the UK at least 12 people under 35 die of undiagnosed heart conditions.

disease known as Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy, which causes a thickening of the heart muscle, is responsible for most of these tragedies.

Up until now, diagnosis has only been possible by screening the heart itself. Now researchers have created a blood test that not only detects the condition, but determines how likely it is to prove fatal.