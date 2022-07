More than a million NHS staff will get a pay rise of at least £1400 under the Government’s new public sector pay offer.

The lowest earners, including porters and cleaners, will get an increase of more than 9%.

There will also be a pay hike for doctors and dentists, as well as police officers and teachers.

But unions said it still represented a real-terms pay cut with soaring inflation, and warned services would have to be slashed to pay for it.