29 Jun 2023

New name for Manchester’s Factory art centre as multi-million pound sponsorship deal announced

North of England Correspondent

This year’s Manchester International Festival is getting underway with dance, music and super-sized inflatable art.

It’s gained a reputation for staging world firsts.

However, the new spectacular space that will be the permanent home to the festival, has had a last minute re-brand.

No longer ‘Factory’ – in homage to the record label of Joy Division and the Happy Mondays.

But Aviva Studios – after a multi-million pound sponsorship deal with an insurance company.

Heresy?  Or putting the future first?