New measures introduced to protect London bus drivers from coronavirus after deaths of 15 transport workers

The deaths of at least 15 transport workers has brought into sharp focus how exposed some key workers are during the coronavirus pandemic.

In London passengers will now be required to use the middle doors to board buses. The union representing transport workers has told its members they should stop working on safety grounds if employers do not provide adequate protection from the coronavirus.

Channel 4 News’ Home Affairs correspondent Darshna Soni has been speaking to the family of bus driver Mohammed Nehman from Birmingham who died from Covid-19.

Mayor of the West Midlands, Andy Street, told Channel 4 News that efforts were being made to keep bus drivers safe. Mr Street added that a new Nightingale Hospital for coronavirus patients would be opening near Birmingham.