New Health Secretary Sajid Javid wants country to return to normal ‘as soon as possible’

He’s been the Chancellor and the Home Secretary.

Now as the new Secretary of State for Health, Sajid Javid says he recognises the ‘huge responsibility’ facing him in dealing with the Coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Javid took over just hours after Matt Hancock resigned yesterday for breaking social distancing rules after he was filmed kissing an aide in the very office where he drew up the guidelines.

The government has said it is launching an internal inquiry into how images of the pair were leaked to the media.