New curbs on online slot machines could limit young gamblers to a stake of between two and fifteen pounds – under the government’s long awaited plans to toughen up regulations.

The White Paper which was published today has promised greater protection for 18-24 year olds – as well as introducing ‘affordability’ checks for punters who lose large amounts of money.

But the proposals will still be sent out for consultation and campaigners said that would just mean more “dither and delay”.