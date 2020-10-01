New Covid restrictions in northern England

There are still high rates of coronavirus infections across England, according to the latest research from Imperial college.

But the good news is that scientists say the rate of increase may now be slowing.

The latest government figures show there were 6,914 positive cases in the last 24 hours and 59 deaths with coronavirus – bringing the total to 42,202.

But any hope of a slowdown in the spread of the virus will be scant comfort to people in Liverpool, Warrington, Hartlepool and Middlesbrough, where a new ban on social mixing everywhere except outdoor public spaces will begin from midnight tomorrow.