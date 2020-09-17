New Covid restrictions for nearly two million across north-east England

In Gateshead, we are bang in the middle of the area which will be put under strict new lockdown restrictions from midnight – no mixing of households, and pubs and bars to close at 10pm.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the measures, which affect some two million people, came after local councils raised concerns about rates of infection – telling MPs “the data says that we must act now”.

Across the UK, another 3,395 new cases have been confirmed. A further 21 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours – taking the total to 41,705.