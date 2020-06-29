New cancer hospital opens on time in Liverpool

A brand new cancer hospital has opened – on time – in the heart of Liverpool, designed to offer highly specialist care to millions of people in the surrounding area.

The Clatterbridge Cancer Centre is part of an ambitious plan to transform treatment for a region which has one of the highest rates of the disease in the country.

And it offers some new hope for patients who’ve had treatment and operations cancelled or delayed because of the coronavirus crisis – as our North of England correspondent Clare Fallon reports.