A new drug which slows the progression of Alzheimer’s has been described as a ‘turning point’ in the fight against the disease. Trials show Donanna-mab slows clinical decline by up to 30% – allowing people to keep doing day-to-day tasks like shopping and managing their finances. But the Alzheimer’s Society say the NHS isn’t ready to start delivering it.

Dr Liz Coulthard is a Professor in Dementia Neurology at the University of Bristol.