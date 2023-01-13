Net zero: Tory MP warns government must take urgent action to meet climate goals

The government needs to take more consistent and urgent action to tackle climate change and meet its net zero goals – or risk damaging the country’s economic future, according to a Conservative MP.

Chris Skidmore was tasked with carrying out a report into the business case for delivering the net zero target by the former prime minister Liz Truss.

He’s called for a range of actions including banning gas boilers within a decade.

The government has insisted the UK is leading the world in tackling climate change.