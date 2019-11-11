Now for the second in our series of in depth discussions about the state of our democracy.

Last week, we got the view from inside the party war rooms, bringing together special advisers and strategists.

Tonight, we’ve invited three former MPs who have all quit their political parties – and are now free to give us an honest, unvarnished appraisal of the fracturing of British politics.

With me now – Gisela Stewart, Nick Boles, and Heidi Allen.