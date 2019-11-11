Channel 4 News
Next on TV
Tomorrow 7.00pm
Menu
7m
11 Nov 2019

Neither Johnson nor Corbyn is morally fit to be PM,’ says Nick Boles

Presenter

Now for the second in our series of in depth discussions about the state of our democracy.

Last week, we got the view from inside the party war rooms, bringing together special advisers and strategists.

Tonight, we’ve invited three former MPs who have all quit their political parties – and are now free to give us an honest, unvarnished appraisal of the fracturing of British politics.

With me now – Gisela Stewart, Nick Boles, and Heidi Allen.