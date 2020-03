As almost half a million people rushed to apply for Universal Credit over the last nine days, the Department for Work and Pensions has redeployed thousands of staff to help go through the claims.

As almost half a million people rushed to apply for Universal Credit over the last nine days, the Department for Work and Pensions has redeployed thousands of staff to help go through the claims.

Tonight, officials have told us the system is “standing up to the challenge” and that they’re taking “urgent action to boost capacity”. But will people making claims have to wait weeks for the cash they desperately need?