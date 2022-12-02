Neal Saunders died after appropriate police restraint, jury decides

A jury has decided that a man was appropriately restrained by police officers who had been called out to a report of an alleged assault.

The man, Neal Saunders, suffered a fatal cardiac arrest after being restrained for almost an hour on the floor of his father’s flat – where he was strongly suspected of being under the influence of drugs.

He was also suffering from a condition called Acute Behavioural Disorder – and the jury said first responders needed more training in how to avoid prolonged restraint in such cases.