NCA says ‘no evidence’ Leave.EU and Arron Banks broke law

The National Crime Agency has announced that it has dropped an investigation into the source of businessman Arron Banks’s £8 million donation to the campaign group Leave.EU.
The NCA began its inquiries after a referral from the Electoral Commission in October last year.
Today it concluded there is “no evidence” Mr Banks or others investigated by the NCA committed “any criminal offences” in relation to electoral or company law.