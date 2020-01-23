Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s husband tells Boris Johnson to be brave dealing with Iran

The husband of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe – the British-Iranian woman who’s been jailed in Iran – has said there has been no breakthrough in the efforts to get her released.

Richard Ratcliffe met Boris Johnson in Downing Street for talks earlier today, calling on the British government to be tougher in its dealings with Iran.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe has now been held for almost four years, charged with spying allegations which she categorically denies. She’s one of several dual nationals to have been detained.