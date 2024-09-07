Nature takes back control in the Lake District

The Lake District, renowned for its picturesque views, beautiful lakes, and towering peaks, has long been a source of inspiration for artists and poets alike – most notably William Wordsworth.

However, this iconic landscape is set for a dramatic transformation, thanks to a £5 million investment which aims to restore temperate rainforest to Skiddaw. Ruben Reuter heads there to find out how centuries of human intervention has shaped the landscape, and how the project will allow nature to take back control.