6 Jul 2020

National Crime Agency launches investigation into Leicester’s textile industry over exploitation allegations

Home Affairs Correspondent

What price for fast fashion?

The National Crime Agency has launched an investigation into Leicester’s textile industry over allegations of exploitation – while the fashion firm Boohoo says it’s investigating one of its suppliers in the city – saying they will take a zero tolerance approach, and end relationships with anyone found to be flagrantly flouting the law.

One ethical clothes company, which does pay workers a living wage, has told this programme that we as consumers also have a responsibility, to think about where the clothes we buy actually come from.