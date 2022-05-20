Natasha Abrahart: Bristol University found guilty of discrimination

When physics student Natasha Abrahart was unable to complete academic tasks because of her deteriorating mental health, she was given ever-lower grades.

Despite making staff at Bristol University aware of her crippling anxiety and suicidal thoughts, adjustments were not made to the way she was assessed and she took her own life before an assesment in 2018.

Her parents brought a claim against the university and today a court awarded them damages in a case that will have implications for the way teaching institutions support people with mental health problems.