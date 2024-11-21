Nadine Dorries on Tory sleaze and scandal and her church abuse

A close ally of Boris Johnson and open critic of Rishi Sunak and Kemi Badenoch, Nadine Dorries examines the current state of the Conservative Party in this week’s episode of the Political Fourcast – and she also criticises the Church of England in the wake of the John Smyth scandal.

Warning: This episode contains content that some viewers might find upsetting.

(Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)

Mrs Dorries says she was abused as a child by a vicar.

A Church of England spokesperson said: “We are truly sorry for the childhood abuse suffered by Nadine Dorries.

“We can confirm that the National Safeguarding Team has been in ongoing contact with her following her brave disclosure of this abuse by an Anglican vicar, now deceased.

“We have offered support and have left open the offer to speak further if she wants to do so. We are sorry that when the matter first came to the Church’s attention in 2015 that she did not experience the response she should have received.”

The Conservative Party was approached for comment.

You can listen to, download and subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts here.

Also available on Google Podcasts, Spotify, Acast, CastBox and other good podcast apps.

The RSS feed is here.