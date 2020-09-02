Musician seriously injured in racially-aggravated attack to release single

Warning: There are some graphic images of injuries which viewers may find distressing.

Six weeks ago a young NHS worker in Bristol was seriously injured in what police say was a racially aggravated hit-and-run attack.

It left the 21-year old-musician, known as K or by his stage name K-Dogg, with a broken leg, nose and cheekbone, and his face was scarred for life.

No one has yet been charged in connection with the incident.

Our Home Affairs Correspondent Andy Davies has been back to speak to K as he prepares to release a single about the experience.