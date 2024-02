Park Hill was the revolutionary council estate built in Sheffield in the early 60s which promised “streets in the sky” for families instead of slums.

It then fell into disrepair, before later being hailed an architectural masterpiece.

It’s now become the subject of an award-winning musical, Standing at the Sky’s Edge, which is about to debut in London’s West End.

We’ve been speaking to the man behind its music, Richard Hawley and one of its stars Rachael Wooding, about its success.