The Queen was in Portsmouth today for an official ceremony marking the hand over to the Royal Navy of the most expensive vessel in its history. But this aircraft carrier won’t even begin trials of the F-35 jets that it was built to launch until next year.

Some Navy figures say the billions spent on HMS Queen Elizabeth – and a sister carrier – have unbalanced defence spending, starving the rest of the service of funds.

Our political correspondent Michael Crick has been on deck.