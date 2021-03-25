MPs vote to renew emergency Covid powers for six months

MPs have renewed the government’s emergency coronavirus powers for another six months. The laws give ministers the power to render it a criminal offence to meet in groups or to travel abroad during the lockdown. There was a large rebellion by Conservative backbenchers who believe the measures are too draconian and no longer needed.

Their concern was heightened by the prime minister’s suggestion that he could back the use of coronavirus passports to go to the pub. But the government easily won the vote with the backing of Labour MPs.