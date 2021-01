In the last few minutes MPs have voted to support the extension of the temporary £20 a week increase in universal credit. The government told Tory MPs to abstain on the Labour motion, which called for the “uplift” for millions of families to be extended beyond March.

The vote isn’t binding, and the prime minister said the government will make sure families are looked after, but some Conservatives said they would back the Labour motion.

We spent the day at a food bank in Northampton