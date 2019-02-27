MPs vote on Brexit options as Macron issues warning

The government won the first vote tonight, seeing off a Labour amendment with a majority of 83.

Theresa May saw off one rebellion by accepting an amendment from a Conservative MP to protect EU citizens’ rights if there’s no deal.

Yesterday’s promise of a vote on delaying Brexit averted another defeat.

But across the Channel, the French President Emmanuel Macron warned there’s no way the EU would accept an extension to the Brexit timetable without a clear reason by Britain.