MPs vote again on Brexit options

MPs have another chance to change the direction of Brexit tonight. They will vote in an hour’s time on four alternative options to Theresa May’s deal.

All the motions in tonight’s second round of indicative votes would soften Brexit – and range from stopping it altogether to staying in both the customs union and single market.

The Labour party says it will support that last option, but Brexit-supporting Conservatives say it would be a betrayal of the referendum result and their own manifesto.

A deeply divided cabinet has been instructed not to vote.