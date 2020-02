The Government has defended plans to deport fifty people to Jamaica tomorrow morning, despite calls from 170 MPs for the flight to be called off.

Ministers insisted those on board had been convicted of serious offences but critics said some of them had been living in Britain since they were children and had ‘no memory’ of the country where they’d been born.

Lawyers have said that they have obtained injunctions to stop dozens of the detainees being deported on the Jamaica flight.