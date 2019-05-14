MPs call for Jeremy Kyle Show to be axed after man’s death

MPs have joined calls for the Jeremy Kyle Show to be taken off air for good, after the death of a man shortly after he appeared on the programme.

Steven Dymond was found dead last week, following a recording. Police said his death was not being treated as suspicious.

In an internal email, the ITV boss Dame Carolyn McCall said the decision to suspend the show was “the best way” to protect it and its staff.

But Downing Street said broadcasters and production companies had a responsibility towards the mental health and wellbeing of participants and viewers.